RUNGE — Senior tennis player Alanna Ramirez has been the model of consistency at Runge for the last four years.
Ramirez has made the Class 1A, state tennis tournament every full season at Runge.
This time, when Ramirez arrives in San Antonio, she’ll be doing it as the last remaining tennis player in the entire Crossroads region.
“I didn’t know that but it really means a lot to me that I get this chance again and opportunity to represent the region,” Ramirez said. “It means a lot because I know I’m not coming back next year, so I’m really just going to try to focus on putting everything that I have out there on the courts.”
Tennis runs in the family for Ramirez with both her parents, her older brother and little sister all playing. She goes out to the courts every Sunday to train with her family.
It was in seventh grade, when Ramirez won district that she knew tennis was the sport for her to “excel” in.
“Every win, whoever you play, regardless of their level, they make you better as a player,” Ramirez said.
In addition to tennis, Ramirez has played volleyball, basketball and softball, and will graduate as Valedictorian before starting school at the University of Texas.
“I’ve felt like the pressure of the standards that are held for me,” Ramirez said. “But each year I really try to keep working to meet those standards or achieve past them.”
This state tournament has a double impact as it will be Ramirez’s last tournament with Runge and the last for head coach Clayton Vaughan, who will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Vaughn has coached Ramirez through junior high and high school.
“The main thing is she’s coachable, she will listen, she’s a hard worker,” Vaughan said. “She wants to do it right, she wants to be successful and that’s why she’s such a good student in school.”
Ramirez worked around the restrictions during COVID-19 in order to continue to train frequently, getting out to the courts and running on the track every chance she got.
It helped her come back strong for her senior year, winning the Seguin, Runge, Goliad and District 30-1A tournaments to advance to regionals.
“It felt really good,” Ramirez said. It was like a breath of fresh air, like things are going back to the way they used to be.”
She was unbeaten heading into the Region IV-1A singles final but finished second to Knippa’s Olivia Faust.
As a result, Ramirez will play Mertzon Irion County’s Melanie Rainey — the Region II-1A champion — in the Class 1A, girls singles quarterfinal round 8 a.m. Thursday at the Blossom Tennis Center in San Antonio.
For Ramirez, the goal is to go out with a level head and make every point, every game count.
“That’s the biggest thing that I always tell my kids, every point counts and it’s not over till it’s over,” Vaughan said. “You can’t quit. When you walk off the court, if you get beat by a better person, you chalk it up as ‘Hey I got beat by a better person,’ but you never want to walk off the court and say I quit.”
