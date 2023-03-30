BLOOMINGTON — Kadarius Price and his Yoakum relay teammates will be at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin on Saturday for the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
But Price hopes the Bulldogs return to Austin in May for the state meet.
“We’ve got a few guys who can make it,” said Price, a junior. “We have a good chance this year.”
Price ran a leg on Yoakum’s winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams at the Bobcat Relays on Thursday at Bobcat Stadium.
“The season started off pretty tough,” Price said. “We had some bad handoffs and dropped the baton in the first few meets. It’s rolling pretty good with our stuff right now. Once we get everything back together, we’ll be alright.”
Price was pleased with his performance in the 400 and 800 relays, that had times of 42.82 and 1:31.60, respectively.
“I’m getting back where I was last year,” he said. “I’m trying to get better than what I was last year. I’ll be there soon. I’m trying to stay healthy, eat right and try to get ready for football season next year too.”
Young and restless
Falls City’s Braylon Johnson was excited about his first chance to race against Refugio’s Ernest Campbell in the 100-meter dash at the Bobcat Relays.
Campbell won the race in a time of 10.85 and Johnson finished second in a time of 11.30.
“It’s very nice,” Johnson said. “It kind of lets me gauge where I’m at. I see if all the hard work is paying off and let me see if I need to work harder.”
Johnson also ran a leg on the 400 (43.84) and 800 (1:33.00), which finished second and third, respectively.
Johnson, who has a season-best time of 10.68 in the 100, has high goals for his freshman season.
“I want to get to state and win state,” he said. “My goal is to win it all and set the school record in the 100 (10.58 by Justin Twine).”
Johnson played quarterback for the football team and is a member of the Beavers’ baseball team.
“I don’t know which one is my favorite,” he said. “Football is up there and track is too, but I’m in love with baseball too. It’s a close race right now. I haven’t decided yet.”
Bobcats and Beaverettes
Refugio did not field a 800 or 1,600 relay team, but won the boys team title with 150 points. Yoakum was second with 127, Falls City third with 90.5, Shiner St. Paul fourth with 87.5, and Bloomington fifth with 52.5.
Falls City captured the girls team title with 145 points, Refugio was second with 118, Shiner St. Paul third with 91, Tidehaven fourth with 59, and Skidmore-Tynan fifth with 48.