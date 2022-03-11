EL CAMPO — David Ursery didn’t need to be told it was cold.
All Ursery had to do was run into the north wind that was blasting down the track at Ricebird Stadium.
“It felt like somebody was putting a pillow in my face,” Ursery said. “I know that for my team I still had to run.”
Ursery and his El Campo teammates did their best to ignore the conditions and ran to a second-place finish behind Angleton at Friday’s Ricebird Relays.
The wind forced the cancellation of all field events except the shot put and discus.
Ursery ran a leg on all three El Campo relays, including the winning 800-meter relay with Rueben Owens, Reed Jung and Quincy Thornton.
“It’s a process. It’s a good process,” Ursery said. “We come out every day and work hard and Thursday or Friday we come out to compete.”
The weather has hampered El Campo’s workouts throughout the season, but Ursery is optimistic about the team’s progress.
“It affects practice sometimes, but we end up coming in here and hitting the treadmill or something,” he said. “Either way we’re still working out.”
Ursery and teammates Isaiah Anderson and DK Ward will play football at Hardin-Simmons next season.
“That’s a good reason why I ran track,” Ursery said, “to stay in shape for football.”
Ursery understands there is a limited amount of time to prepare for the district meet, but expects the Ricebirds to be ready.
“Rueben Owens, DK Ward, Isaiah Anderson and Hendrick Hundl are big players for our team,” he said. “We haven’t had much time to prepare, but like coach said, ‘pull your ears back and go get it.’”
Doing the work
El Campo’s Hendrick Hundl had the wind at his back in the 110-meter hurdles.
But Hundl, a senior, still had to adjust to the conditions at the Ricebird Relays.
“It was good we weren’t running against the wind,” he said, “but me being a taller guy I had to really work to get my feet down faster in the hurdles.”
Hundl still won the event and finished second in the 300 hurdles, despite nearly having to stop before clearing the final hurdle.
“It’s been going pretty well,” Hundl said. “I went to the Bluebonnet Relays at Texas A&M last week and PRed with a 14.38 (seconds).”
Hundl isn’t the first hurdler in his family. His other brother, Philip, competed for El Campo and currently does so at the Air Force Academy. The brothers worked out together when Hendrick was a freshman and sophomore.
Hundl qualified for the state meet last season and finished seventh in the 110 hurdles.
“I just think it’s my ability to come out here and work every day,” he said. “Even if they’re doing workout during the period, I’ll do that and also get my own work in. It’s the ability to want to be better.”
In addition to both hurdle races, Hundl ran the anchor leg on the 1,600 relay.
“I kind of like it, but it’s always kind of a pain,” he said. “Once you get in there and you’ve got your guys all ready, it’s fun.”
Hundl will continue to hurdle next season as a preferred walk-on at Texas A&M.
“I always liked A&M growing up,” he said. “A&M and Nebraska were my two biggest schools. They have a really good program and they have a new sprint coach and I liked him. I think it will be a great fit.”
Hundl hopes to end his El Campo career with another trip to the state meet.
“This season I want to get to state and I want to win state,” he said. “Time-wise I want to get under 14 and go sub-14. I think with the right workouts and the right conditions, I can definitely do that.”
Scary moment
Victoria East’s Logan Garis won the 100-meter dash in a field that included El Campo’s Owens, who finished third.
But Garis grabbed his leg and dropped to the track while coming down the stretch of the 200-meter dash.
The El Campo training staff examined Garis and said they didn’t believe the injury was serious.
