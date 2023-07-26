After dedicating a large part of his life to the game of baseball as a college coach and MLB scout, Rusty Pendegrass thought retirement after the 2020 season would be the right move for his career.

However, after being out of the game for less than a year, Pendergrass heard the diamond calling his name, once again, and decided to join the Victoria Generals as an assistant coach in 2021.

The now 70-year-old is going on his third season on the coaching staff and has enjoyed every aspect of the team and the city of Victoria.

“It’s very organized,” Pendergrass said about the Generals. “I think we’re the best organization in the league. We go about our business in a professional way and I’m really impressed. Michael Oros does a great job.”

Oros, the Generals head coach, and Pendergrass hadn’t had a close relationship prior to his hire, but after searching for a new assistant for his team and hearing that Pendergrass was interested, he knew the addition was a no-brainer.

“Once (another scout) told me the name (of Pendergrass), I said ‘That guy is exceeding every qualification that we would possibly have here,’” Oros said.

Pendergrass’ resume includes seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Houston and Rice University, five years as a head coach at Houston Baptist University (now Houston Christian University) from 1992-97, and 23 years a an MLB scout for the Detroit Tigers, the Houston Astros (2000-11) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-20).

“I retired and I had this opportunity and I thought I’d go and take it, put a uniform back on,” Pendergrass said. “I hadn’t had (a uniform) on in 23 years. It’s been fun and very rewarding.”

Pendergrass mostly focuses on hitting with his current team, but is happy to share his deep knowledge as a former MLB scout with his players.

"I give the the ins and outs of professional baseball and the things that I think will help them in college and the next level," Pendergrass said.

“I think the biggest thing (Pendergrass brings) is inside of a scouts mind,” Oros said.

“Everyone in this locker room wants to play professional baseball and sometimes you don’t know what they’re looking for and what they’re thinking," Oros added. "He can give that next level experience to these guys and answer any questions that they may have.”

Generals handle Bombers in late season win

After a 9-5 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night, the Victoria Generals clinched the best record in the TCL in 2023.

The win, that moves the team to an overall record of 29-15, guarantees that, if the team were to play in the TCL Championship game in August, it would be a home game.

Xavier Perez and Derek Cerda led the charge for the Generals on Friday, each going 2-for-4 and recording two RBIs.

Cerda also added two runs, while Gerardo Villareal and Easton Dowell added the other two RBIs.

RJ Patrick picked up the win for Victoria at pitcher, being on the mound for five innings and allowing three hits and two runs.

The Generals have three games left in their regular season schedule, with the next to to be played at home.