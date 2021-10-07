The Riverside Women's Golf Association played a Throw Out 3 Holes format.
The results are as follows:
Championship Flight:
Mary McBryde (64)
First Flight:
Carolyn Dornak (73)
Second Flight:
Betty Baker (92)
There were 3 chip-ins:
Emily Garza - #9
Carolyn Dornak - #10
Linda Barker - #16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.