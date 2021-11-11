The Riverside Women’s Golf Association played the 3rd and final round of the 2021 Club Championship Thursday. Results are determined by taking the best two out of three rounds. Here are the final results:
1st Low Gross (Club Champion) — Mary McBryde (162)
2nd Low Gross — Emily Garza (173)
1st Low Net — Carolyn Dornak (147)
2nd Low Net — Anisia Wolfschlag (153)
The RWGA also played the Most of Any Number format Thursday. Here are those results:
Championship Flight: Emily Garza (10 — 5’s)
First Flight (3-way tie): Anisia Wolfschlag (5 — 4’s)
Linda Barker (5 — 6’s)
Becky Miller (5 — 6’s)
Second Flight: Betty Baker (8 — 6’s)
9 Holes — Blanche Starks (4 — 6’s)
There were no chip-ins.
