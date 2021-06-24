The Riverside Women’s Golf Association played Predict Your Score on Thursday, here are the results.
Championship Flight:
Emily Garza (predicted an 82; she shot an 82 so no difference between her prediction and her actual score.)
1st Flight:
Becky Miller (predicted 100; she shot 101 for a 1-stroke difference between her predicted & her actual score.)
There were no players in the 2nd Flight.
Chip-in: Viola Saenz, No. 11
