YORKTOWN — Ryan Knostman did not play against Yorktown during his six years as the head football coach at Aransas Pass.
But he was familiar with the Yorktown program.
“Yorktown has always been one of those places that athletically and academically it’s a great place to be,” Knostman said. “When it popped open, I was like, ‘this is a great place for me and my family.’”
Knostman, 42, will get an up-close look at the Yorktown program after being named the Wildcats’ athletic director and head football coach by a unanimous vote of the board of trustees at Monday night’s meeting.
Knostman will replace John David Caffey, who resigned in February to become the athletic director and head football coach at Scurry-Rosser.
Knostman has been the offensive coordinator at Johnson City for the last two seasons.
“I love being a part of that small, tight-knit community,” he said. “I have boys and I love how involved they are in everything. That’s an awesome thing I’ve got to experience these past two years in Johnson City is how involved the kids are.”
Knostman had an overall record of 24-38 at Aransas Pass that included three playoff appearances.
He was previously the offensive coordinator at Aransas Pass and Rockport-Fulton.
“It’s continuing to build,” Knostman said. “Coach Caffey has done a great job and it’s just continuing to build on what they’ve established. My big thing is we’re going to do things right. That’s what we’re going to base everything on.”
Yorktown advanced to the Class 2A, Division II bi-district playoffs last season before finishing with a 5-6 record.
Knostman hopes to begin work at Yorktown next week.
“We’re getting a little late in the year,” Knostman said. “As much as I can get implemented and things like that, we’ll be able to catch up and be right there with everybody else.”