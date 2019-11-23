GIDDINGS – Hallettsville Sacred Heart survived Bryan Brazos Christian’s passing attack in taking a 29-14 win over Eagles Saturday afternoon at Buffalo Stadium in a TAPPS Division IV start quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon.
Leading 15-7 in the third quarter, a goal line stand that left the Eagles inches short of the end zone turned out to the key in the game. The Indians then drove 99 yards in nine plays with quarterback Austin Kutac scoring on a 13-yard run with 2:41 left in the third for a 22-7 Indian lead.
After the Eagles scored with no time left in the third quarter to trim the margin to 22-14, Sacred Heart took advantage of a short field after an Eagle fourth down conversion failed. Halfback Lane Leopold scored the clincher on a 2-yard run to end a 20-yard drive with 2:59 go in the fourth quarter.
Leopold rushed for 102 yards on 26 carries while Kutac threw for 112 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 83 yards on nine carries.
Dalton Grahmann had three receptions for 84 yards including a 34-yard scoring pass.
The Indians will play Sacred Heart Muenster in the state semifinals Saturday in MacGregor with the time to be announced. This will be the first meeting between the two schools in since 2006.
