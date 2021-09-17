EL CAMPO — After turning the ball over on downs to start the game, Hallettsville Sacred Heart scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions to cruise to a 42-13 victory against Louise.
“We lined up in some formations that allowed us to distribute the ball," said Sacred Heart coach Brad Oden. "We were able to run the ball well inside. We knew Louise would have the size advantage on us. We wanted to create space and spread them out a little bit. Being able to throw the ball on the perimeter helped create that space."
Sacred Heart (3-1) used a balanced attack to sustain its drives all evening long. The Indians rushed for 185 yards and passed for 183.
“I think our offense is very balanced," said Sacred Heart quarterback Austin Kutac. "We can run the ball well against teams while being able to air it out. We are good at completing our passes."
Louise (2-2) began the game with a specific game plan in mind that kept Sacred Heart on its toes until the Indians were able to make defensive adjustments.
Led by quarterback Tayveon Kimble (129 yards rushing) and running back Blayke Yeager (67 yards, two touchdowns) Louise kept the game close through the first half.
Kutac opened the scoring, hitting Brady Haas from 13 yards out to give the Indians a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Yeager tied the game at the nine minute mark in the 2nd quarter with a 12-yard run.
The Indians answered with two touchdown runs by Kutac, giving them a 21-7 lead at the half.
Kutac began the second half with 59-yard touchdown pass to Nick Angerstein.
Kutac and the Indian ground game then took over as running back Korbin Koehne scored on runs of 21-yards and 4.
“We got momentum going with the running game by going with our basic plays," Koehne said. "Our passing game was very strong. We did a good job of mixing it up."
Louise added its final score midway through the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Yeager.
“Sacred Heart is a legit football team," said Louise head coach Joe Bill. "They’re physical, well coached, with some great skill kids. They controlled the line of scrimmage against us tonight."
The Indians look to keep the early season success going.
“I think we just need to continue improving," Oden said. "We are adding more diversity to the offense and we’ve been able to add several different defensive fronts. That will continue to help us add depth to both our offensive and defensive games."
