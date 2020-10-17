HALLETTSVILLE – San Antonio Holy Cross quarterback Jordan Battles played only the first half but it was enough to lead the Knights to a 27-13 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart in a TAPPS Division III/IV District 3 game Friday night.
Battles left the game with an injury but not before he rushed for 88 yards on 5 carries and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass. Battles had scoring runs of 66 and 21 yards.
Halfback Korbin Koehne led the Indians (0-2, 0-1) with 77 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. Quarterback Austin Kutac threw for 93 yards and scored a touchdown. Alex Angerstein had 4 receptions or 62 yards.
Holy Cross is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in district.
