SAN MARCOS – Hallettsville Sacred Heart earned its first win of the season by defeating Schertz John Paul II 19-14 in a TAPPS Division III, District 3 game at Ingram Stadium/Neely Field Saturday afternoon.
Two second half touchdowns by Alex Angerstein wiped out a 7-6 Guardian halftime lead. Angerstein recovered a fumble in the end zone in the third period and took a 27-yard pass from quarterback Austin Kutac in the fourth for a 19-7 Indian advantage.
Sacred Heart (1-2, 1-1) scored in the initial quarter on a 6-yard run by Kutac that capped a 54-yard, 4-play drive. A 34-yard run by halfback Korbin Koehne set the score.
Koehne finished with 99 yards rushing on 18 carries while Angerstein and Kutac had 38 yards.
