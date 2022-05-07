HEWITT — Hallettsville Sacred Heart won all three relays and captured the girls Class 2A team championship at the TAPPS state meet, which concluded Saturday at Midway High School.
The Indianettes scored 107 points, while Shiner St. Paul, which had won the previous seven titles, finished second with 86 points.
Sacred Heart's Katie Kostelnik, Bailey Haas, Aleigh Kraatz and Elizabeth Grahmann teamed up to win the 400-meter (51.34 seconds), 800-meter (1:48.00) and 1,600-metere relays (4:16.44).
Sacred Heart's Elena Grahmann won the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 6 inches, and Elizabeth Grahmann was third in the long jump with a leap of 16-6.75.
St. Paul's Ashlyn Pesek won the high jump by clearing 5-4, and Faith Machart won the discus with a throw of 104-8.
Rebecca Wagner finished third in the triple jump for the Lady Cardinals with a leap of 33-5, and Machart was third in the shot put with a throw of 33-8.75.
St. Paul's 800 (1:50.59) and 1,600 (4:22.31) each finished third.
