HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville Sacred Heart sophomore Nicholas Angerstein has been invited to the 2021 Kicking World National Invitational Showcase scheduled for Saturday-Sunday in Austin.
Angerstein was one of 110 kickers out of 1,200 participants in Kicking World's national camp tour to earn an invitation. Over 90 kickers are expected to participate in the showcase.
The showcase will be streamed live from 10:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday via YouTube at kickingworld.com/live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.