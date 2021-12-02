Nicholas Angerstein

Hallettsville Sacred Heart's Nicholas Angerstein has been invited to the 2021 Kicking World National Invitational Showcase on Saturday-Sunday in Austin.

 Contributed Photo

HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville Sacred Heart sophomore Nicholas Angerstein has been invited to the 2021 Kicking World National Invitational Showcase scheduled for Saturday-Sunday in Austin.

Angerstein was one of 110 kickers out of 1,200 participants in Kicking World's national camp tour to earn an invitation. Over 90 kickers are expected to participate in the showcase.

The showcase will be streamed live from 10:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday via YouTube at kickingworld.com/live.

  

