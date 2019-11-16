HALLETTSVILLE — Sacred Heart rushed for 369 yards on 60 attempts in dispatching Dallas First Baptist Academy 47-20 in a TAPPS Division IV bi-district game at Brahma Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Lane Leopold gained 209 yards rushing on 28 attempts and scored on runs of 2, 31 and 3 yards.
Halfback Will Harper added 99 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.
Sacred Heart led 13-12 midway through the second period before scoring 27 unanswered points.
The Indians (5-6) will meet Bryan Brazos Christian (8-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Giddings in the regional round.
