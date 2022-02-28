Hallettsville Sacred Heart will be under the direction of its sixth head football coach in six seasons in the fall.
Brad Oden has resigned as athletic director and head football coach after one season.
Oden has returned to Flatonia where he coaches the powerlifting team.
Oden was with the Flatonia powerlifting team at the regional meet in Edinburg on Monday and unavailable for comment.
Sacred Heart had a 6-5 record last season and advanced to the TAPPS Division IV semifinals before losing to district foe and eventual state champion Shiner St. Paul.
Oden replaced David Husmann, who died in December of 2020 from complications of COVID-19.
Oden was an assistant under Husmann for six seasons at Schulenburg.
He has been a head coach at Queen City, Alvarado and Schulenburg as well as Sacred Heart and has an overall record of 45-41.
Since Pat Henke was replaced after the 2017 season, Sacred Heart has been coached by Brad Wright, Manny Freeland, Husmann and Oden.
The Indians will compete in TAPPS Division IV, District 2 against St. Paul, New Braunfels Christian, Temple Central Texas Christian and Bulverde Bracket Christian next season.
