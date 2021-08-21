HALLETTSVILLE — Brad Oden wasn’t sure what the response would be when he informed David Husmann of his decision to leave Schulenburg to become the offensive coordinator at Pittsburg.
Oden had coached under Husmann for five seasons — three as the defensive coordinator — and during that time the Shorthorns had a 69-7 record and won state championships in 1991 and 1992.
“Coach said, ‘So you’re really going to leave?,’” Oden recalled. “I said I needed an opportunity to build a resume and get some experience and learn the offensive side of the ball. I said the program was in really great shape when I got here. He said, ‘We hadn’t won a state championship yet.’ I appreciated that. Then, he said, ‘I’m going to give you some advice.’ He said, ‘It’s a whole heck of a lot harder to get a program at the top level and maintain it than it is to build it and get it there.’”
Oden has never forgotten Husmann’s words during a 33-year coaching career that has included head coaching jobs at Queen City, Alvarado, Schulenburg and most recently, Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
The fact he is following his mentor at Sacred Heart is not lost on the 55-year-old Oden.
Not a day goes by that Oden doesn’t think about Husmann, who died in December of complications from COVID-19.
Oden has felt Husmann’s presence even more so this week as the Indians prepared to begin the season since Tuesday would have been his 68th birthday.
“I was a young coach who didn’t have any reason to be given the responsibility that David gave me,” Oden said. “He was very, very patient with me and taught me a lot of football. He let me make mistakes and didn’t shatter my confidence. He was a great mentor.”
Oden left the coaching profession and was the principal at Shiner High School for 8½ years before returning to the field as a member of Chris Freytag’s staff at Flatonia in 2019.
“Coaching was the thing I loved the most about being involved in education,” Oden said. “Being a principal was a great experience and it was very fulfilling in a lot of ways, but it was not fulfilling in the way it is being a coach. You’re able to build relationships with athletes that you don’t get as a school administrator or a teacher and I missed that.”
Oden did a lot of soul searching and consultation with his wife, Cece, who coaches the girls golf team at Flatonia, before agreeing to follow Husmann at Sacred Heart.
“We were grieving because of the loss of a very dear friend,” Oden said. “One, that he was not here anymore and the guilt of knowing that an opportunity may present itself through a loss was very, very hard to think about.
“I knew he started something very, very special here and he had a connection with our guys and started a program and I felt it was a great, great honor to have the opportunity to continue what he started.”
Oden, who also teaches eighth-grade science, is determined not to let his mentor or his players down.
“We had a routine and a system that David had established and I learned that system from him,” Oden said. “Our athletes learned that system so it created a stable, consistent environment for them to come to school and work at getting better. It’s easy around these guys because they want to be good football players. It’s easy to push them and have high expectations.”
