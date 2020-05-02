Hallettsville Sacred Heart senior Darren Slatter made his commitment to play baseball at NAIA McPherson College in McPherson, Kan. official on Wednesday.

Slatter earned first-team all-district honors as a junior and was an honorable mention on the Victoria Advocate All-Area Baseball team last season.

Slatter also played summer baseball with the Central Texas Storm during his junior season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Slatter was unable to travel to the campus but after many conversations with the coaches, he felt it would be the best fit for him.

“I would like to thank all of my baseball coaches from little league, Babe Ruth, select coaches and high school coaches,” he said.

