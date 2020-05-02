Hallettsville Sacred Heart senior Darren Slatter made his commitment to play baseball at NAIA McPherson College in McPherson, Kan. official on Wednesday.
Slatter earned first-team all-district honors as a junior and was an honorable mention on the Victoria Advocate All-Area Baseball team last season.
Slatter also played summer baseball with the Central Texas Storm during his junior season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Slatter was unable to travel to the campus but after many conversations with the coaches, he felt it would be the best fit for him.
“I would like to thank all of my baseball coaches from little league, Babe Ruth, select coaches and high school coaches,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.