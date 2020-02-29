Following are results for the 2020 Sadie Hawkins Golf Tournament
1. Liz Moloney, Chris Daiz, Chris Doering and Paul Boucher
2. Carol Wiese, Ronnie Wiese, Bill Byers and Al Bump
3. Melanie Thormahlen, John Thormahlen, Travis Dollins and Mark Bazan
4. Isbel Pena, Sal Perez, Troy McIntosh and Donald Salais
