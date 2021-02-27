The following are the 2021 Sadie Hawkins golf tournament winners for The Club at Colony Creek.
1) Shannon McWilliams, Michale Mc Willaims, Ryan Barnette, and Bill Perkins, 50.6
2) Dena Justice, Reese Justice, Bob Whatley, and Phillip Blevins, 52.4
3) Gerri Winter, Gary Winter, Gary Aguyao, and Darren Bahnsen, 52.75
4) Liz Moloney, Troy McIntosh, Jim Jones, Paul Nardini, 53.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.