WAXAHACHIE – Southwestern Assemblies of God combined for 19 runs and swept a doubleheader from UHV on Friday.
The Lions (5-0) won the first game 7-0 and captured a 12-6 victory in the second game.
The Jaguars dropped to 1-5, and won’t play again until Feb. 28 when they open Red River Athletic Conference play against Texas A&M-Texarkana at Riverside Stadium.
Game 1
UHV 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
SAGU 004 300 x – 7 8 2
Game 2
UHV 200 201 010 – 6 9 3
SAGU 034 500 00x – 12 13 1
