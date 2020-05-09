GOLIAD – Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler figured to be wrapping up her training for next month’s U.S. Olympic Trials.
Instead, she spends most days working out with her husband, coach and decathlete, Wolf Mahler, at the Tiger Field track.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the track & field season and left Zamzow-Mahler with the same goal but a different path to achieve it.
“We’re having to rearrange training, which has been interesting because we’re supposed to be in the middle of track season,” she said. “It’s supposed to be prime time. We figured out that we still needed to be training and not take off so long because you don’t need to be training more than a year. We’re going to keep a normal season until June. We’ll cut off July and maybe August and then hop back on it in September.”
Zamzow-Mahler, 23, wrapped up an outstanding career at Texas by winning the 2019 NCAA championship in the heptathlon at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin last June.
Zamzow-Mahler became the first Texas athlete to win a national title in the event and did so with a school-record score.
Zamzow and Mahler left for California in October to train with the Santa Barbara Track Club, came back to Texas in December for the holidays, and got married in January before returning to Santa Barbara.
Zamzow-Mahler’s last competition was in Long Beach, Calif., in March, and she and her husband decided to leave California shortly after most events were shut down by the pandemic.
But their reason for returning to Texas had as much to do with their training as it did with the pandemic.
“It came down to were we progressing in the club,” she said. “We didn’t feel like we were. Wolf and I just decided if we were just training with ourselves, we were getting better.”
They decided to locate in Goliad, and are staying in a recreational vehicle at her parents’ house.
“It’s my hometown and I’ve missed it,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “It’s been a while since I’ve actually been able to stay more than two days over the weekend here. That’s why it’s so nice just to be able to stay here. I do have a track here and people that will help, especially with family, it’s nice to be comforted.”
Zamzow-Mahler’s father, Stacy, the girls track & field coach at Goliad, is able to help in the long jump and 800-meter run, while her husband coaches her in the other events.
“The main goal is still the Olympic Trials,” she said. “That’s the goal is to make the top three at Olympic trials to make it to the Olympics.”
Zamzow-Mahler is uncertain when she and her husband will be able to compete again, but wants to make sure they are ready.
“That’s one thing with Wolf is how to keep him healthy for more than a week or two,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “For me, it’s how do I stay healthy with my hamstrings and my Achilles sometimes, because it’s not competition season. Knowing when is too much and when to stop is important too.”
