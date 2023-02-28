CUERO — Edna coach Sheldon Moor had a simple explanation for the final chapter of a storybook season.
“In basketball, it comes down to free throws, rebounds, turnovers and making shots, and we didn’t make enough shots tonight,” he said.
San Antonio Cole outscored the Cowboys 30-10 to close out the game and capture a 56-38 Class 3A regional quarterfinal win on Tuesday night at The Roost.
The Cougars improved to 21-14 and will head to the regional tournament in Seguin to take on Corpus Christi London, a 48-42 winner over Aransas Pass.
“We came into the game with great energy,” said Edna junior Floyd Ragston, “but in the fourth quarter, we couldn’t get any shots to fall our way.”
Javone Ragston made a 3-pointer to give Edna (19-4) a 28-26 lead with 4:22 left in the fourth quarter.
But Cole outscored the Cowboys 11-2 to close out the quarter, and Edna never got any closer.
“That’s kind of been our kryptonite,” Moor said. “We press and try to get out in transition, and we’ve got good finishers inside. You look at the book, and we haven’t shot the 3 well all year.
“There came a point in time. They were playing a sagging man, and you have to take the shots,” he added. “You can’t keep forcing it into the teeth of a defense that’s standing there, waiting for it.”
Jovone Ragston scored 15 points, and Kevin Robinson had 10 to lead Edna, which had four players score.
“They are a pretty good basketball team,” Robinson said. “Their shots were falling, and they did that all season, and it showed in the fourth quarter.”
The Cougars had only five players score, but four were in double figures, led by Logan Beckstrom, who scored all his 18 points on 3-pointers.
“We’re a battle-tested group,” said Cole coach Noe Cantu, who was formerly an assistant at Victoria West. “This is our sixth straight year going to the regional tournament. We’ve played in three straight state championship games. Our guys know how to win.
“They stay composed. They don’t really get rattled. They expect to win all the time. That’s big, especially when you get to this point in the playoffs where there’s a lot of pressure and tense situations.”
Edna scored in double digits in only one quarter, the third when it had 15 points.
“They broke our press like nobody has broken our press all year, and that’s kind of the difference right there,” Moor said. “We were forced to have to shoot some of those outside shots. Without getting steals and getting in transition, it takes the identity of who we are and what we do away.”
Edna started the season late because of its success in football and enjoyed one of its best seasons in school history.
“They came in and hit the ground running,” Moor said. “They did everything I asked of them. I couldn’t be more proud. I’ve never been on this successful of a journey with one team. They hold a special place in my heart.”
Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal
San Antonio Cole 56, Edna 38
Points: (SAC) James Livingston 11, Logan Beckstrom 18, Ajian Hasadinratana 2, Marcel Hutcherson 10, Kenny Atunrase 15. (E) Kevin Robinson 10, Floyd Ragston 5, Jovone Ragston 15, Jaiden Clay 8.
Halftime: Cole 20-15. 3-pointers: Beckstrom 6, Livingston, J. Ragston 3, F. Ragston, Clay. Records: Cole 21-14; Edna 19-4.