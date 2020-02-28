SAN MARCOS – Shiner’s goal entering the season was to accomplish something it hadn’t done in nearly two decades.
The Lady Comanches were determined to make back-to-back appearances at the Region IV-2A tournament.
“This was our goal to get here and we did it,” said senior Malorie Harvey. “I wish we would have come out on top, but it didn’t work out.”
Shiner ran into a talented San Saba team and the result was a 55-28 regional semifinal defeat on Friday at the Snake Pit.
The Lady Dillos (37-3) moved into Saturday’s 2 p.m. regional final against Mason, a 42-26 winner over Weimar.
The Lady Comanches lost in the semifinals for the second consecutive season and finished with a 25-13 record.
“They are good, and the record reflects it,” said Shiner coach Ray Neal. “Everybody I talked to around the state trying to get info on them said they’re good and they’re well-rounded, and they were not wrong.”
San Saba went right to work, making two 3-pointers and racing out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Dillos made three more 3-pointers in the second quarter and had a comfortable 29-9 advantage at halftime.
“We just couldn’t answer the 3s,” Neal said. “They got hot on the 3s and we just couldn’t answer them. We made a late run, but we just couldn’t get a rhythm going.”
Harvey and Mallory Kalina each scored six points for Shiner, which never scored more than six points in each of the first three quarters.
“I think if we would have shot a little bit more in the first and second quarter, the outcome would have been a little bit different,” Harvey said. “But it’s too late now.”
San Saba finished the game with seven 3-pointers and scored in double digits in three of the four quarters.
“We haven’t played anyway as near as good as them,” Harvey said. “We watched them a little bit on film and stuff, but until you’re there in that situation, the film is nothing.”
Neal credited Harvey and fellows seniors Jamie Jalufka, Carissa Murrile, Jayla Johnson, Georgia Erwin and Paxton Mraz for making the back-to-back regional appearances possible.
“I just told them in there I’m going to miss just about everything about them,” Neal said. “They’re a smart group, they’re an intelligent group, they are a leadership group, they’re a friendship group, and they get along with their teammates. I don’t have to worry about any drama with those girls because they’re all good buddies. That’s what made us a good team this year.”
The Lady Comanches will go back to work next season attempting to make it three straight regional appearances – but with a different outcome.
“Those six juniors in that locker room I think are going to be pretty determined to get back here,” Neal said. “I think they’re going to do everything in their power to do it. Now to win it, we’ve just got to play basketball and be sound. There are no tricks. You’ve got to play defense, you’ve got to have a good offense, and you’ve just got to have a good rhythm and be able to knock down big shots.”
Region IV-2A Semifinals
San Saba 55, Shiner 28
Points: (SH) Malorie Harvey 6, Jamie Jalufka 2, Jayla Johnson 2, Emma Herman 4, Kaleigh Knight 3, Jasmine Wright 3, Mallory Kalina 6, Jenna Machacek 2. (SS) Kylee Eckermann 1, Brighton Adams 11, Maritza Aguirre 5, Jaycie Everett 4, Courtnee Cash 12, Jaedah Lambert 3, Landie Glover 3, Brayce Vickery 10, Madison Shaham 6. Halftime: San Saba 29-9. 3-pointers: Knight, Wright, Adams 2, Cash 2, Vickery 2, Lambert. Records: Shiner 25-13; San Saba 37-3.
