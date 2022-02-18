SAN ANTONIO — Yorktown’s season finished in the Class 2A area round for the second straight year.
Despite a second straight District 31-2A championship and the highlight-reel scoring streak of senior point guard Seely Metting, the Kitty Kats could not overcome the height and reach of No. 20 ranked San Saba.
The Lady Dillos came into the game riding a 50-point win over Charlotte in the bi-district round and their dominance continued, routing Yorktown in a 76-27 victory.
“They’re very long, they’re tall, they’re very quick,” Metting said. “They’ve got a lot of bodies that always know what they’re doing on the court and they work very well as a team and we just weren’t quite ready for it yet.”
San Saba (27-7) continued the form that saw it reach the regional tournament last season.
The Lady Dillos’ full court press limited Metting’s touches early and never allowed the Kitty Kats to get comfortable.
Despite scoring the opening field goal from junior guard Ayana Longoria, Yorktown (23-13) fell behind 22-7 in the first quarter and 41-7 at halftime as San Saba’s press forced almost 20 turnovers in the first half.
“I think their press kind of scared us,” Longoria said. “Everyone was kind of freaking out, being hesitant with the ball. So that kind of threw everything off.”
San Saba fed off Yorktown’s turnovers and desperation shots the entire game as Lexy Author, Nojemi Martinez, Landri Glover and Madison Shahan all reached double digits scoring. Shahan dominated the rebounds the entire game on both ends
Metting led Yorktown in scoring with 11 points. Braleigh Dodds was second with five points and one 3-pointer as San Saba claimed the 49-point win.
“I made the kids sit there and watch them get their trophy because that’s what I want for them,” said Yorktown coach Valton Acree. “I want our kids to have that experience and advance past that point.”
Acree had four underclassmen see extended playing time throughout the season and hopes that image of the area round trophy provides that extra motivation in future seasons.
But for now he’ll miss the graduating seniors, the group that were freshmen when he started in 2017.
Above all he’ll miss Metting, who went 83-38 in four years with the Kitty Kats, making three playoff appearances and, in Acree’s words, put Yorktown girls basketball on the map.
“To come from not going to the playoffs my freshman year, to going more than one round the rest of my high school career,” Metting said, “it’s so cool to say that I was a part of all this and everything Yorktown’s done to put us back on the map.”
“I would put her with any player in the state,” Acree said. “I wouldn’t take any player in the state over her. She’s definitely the best player that I’ve ever coached.”
Class 2A Area
San Saba 76, Yorktown 27
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 11, Ayanna Longoria 4, Braleigh Dodds 5, Emie Bolting 2, Kaylee Parker 2, Juliana Garza 2, Dakielynn Campbell 1; (S) Olivia Sebastain 8, Lexy Author 12, Macy Sebastain 5, Nojemi Martinez 14, Cinzlea Stanton 1, Jenna Lambert 6, Landri Glover 17, C. McHam 2, Madison Shahan 11
Halftime: San Saba 41-7. 3-pointers: Dodds, Amthor, Shahan. Records: Yorktown 23-13; San Saba 27-7.
