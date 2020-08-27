It isn’t clear whether Calhoun will open the 2020 season as scheduled, but it is certain that the Sandcrabs will be in a position to compete for another district championship.
Calhoun, which returns eight starters from last season, planned on playing a scrimmage against Columbia and a Week 1 game against Navarro.
But both schools were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic — forcing the Sandcrabs to begin their search for new opponents.
“Our kids are eager to be on the field together and be together,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “They’re tired of hitting each other so hopefully we can find someone to play.”
Calhoun is coming off a successful 2019 campaign. The Sandcrabs captured their first district championship since 2012 with a 17-6 win over Corpus Christi Calallen.
The team put together a 10-3 record and advanced to the Class 5A, Division II area round.
The Sandcrabs, who are ranked No. 5 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll, will look to the return of a successful backfield in Steve Johnson, Sean Flores and Jarius Stewart.
Other key players for the Sandcrabs will be Aaron Zapata, Damian Chavez, Danny Garcia, Adrian Chambers and Jacob Laughlin.
Johnson, who set Calhoun’s career rushing record during his junior season, rushed for 2,298 yards and 30 touchdowns.
“We have a great core of kids coming back with three starters in our secondary,” Whitaker said. “In our backfield, there’s Steve Johnson, Sean Flores and Jarius Stewart. We feel good about this group. Our kids have been in a lot of games and lot of matchups. We like our chances if we can get some snaps and get some playing time.”
Calhoun’s biggest change during the offseason was moving Stewart into the quarterback position with the departure of Conner Kestler.
The Sandcrabs will also be without linebacker Cade Kveton, who was an anchor for the team’s defense.
But Whitaker, who is preparing for his 16th season at Calhoun, is confident his players will have success filling each role.
“Jarius is a great football player — no matter where you put him,” Whitaker said. “I remember when we put him in the heat of battle against Calallen, and it was a close game. He’s a good young man and works hard. We lost a good quarterback, but we gained another one in him.”
It’s unlikely Calhoun will play in Week 1, but the Sandcrabs can count on starting District 15-4A, Division I play Oct. 9 against Beeville.
The Sandcrabs will also see action against Alice, Calallen, Tuloso-Midway and Corpus Christi Miller in the newly-aligned district.
Calhoun has continued to do its part by staying ready through strength and conditioning workouts and team scrimmages.
“It hurts my heart that they haven’t been able to play,” Whitaker said. “Our kids are hungry, excited and they want an opportunity to continue playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.