PORT LAVACA — One win has done wonders for Calhoun.
Not only did Friday’s 24-21 District 15-4A, Division I victory over Beeville guarantee the Sandcrabs (1-7) won’t suffer their first winless season since 1999, but it also put them in the thick of the playoff race.
“We’re a team and we’ve always practiced as a team so we don’t blame each other,” said senior Tony Hensley. “We all know we make mistakes. We just knew we couldn’t give up. Everything we’ve been hoping for and our goal is still in front of us. We want to make the playoffs and go a little bit further than we did these past few years.”
The season has been difficult for a number of reasons. Calhoun has a small senior class, suffered injuries at key positions, and has hurt itself with turnovers at inopportune times. Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker has also had to deal with the death of his mother.
But Whitaker, who is experiencing his worst season since going 2-8 in 2005, his first year at Calhoun, gives the players credit for maintaining an upbeat attitude despite the adversity.
“It is hard,” Whitaker said. “But our kids have been so resilient. There’s been no problems whatsoever. Our kids have been at practice. We’ve had no issues with missing practice, we’ve had no issues missing on Saturdays. Our kids have been here every day working to get better and they’ve been believing all-year long. They still believe good things are going to happen to this football team.”
At times, the Sandcrabs have been their own worst enemy. Turnovers and penalties have played a role in half their losses.
“Sometimes it’s just mistakes,” Hensley said. “Some can be physical and some can be mental. But we always pick each other up.”
Calhoun was able to overcome its mistakes and hold off Beeville. The Sandcrabs are 1-2 in district play and locked in a four-way tie for third place with Rockport-Fulton, Pleasanton and Floresville.
“Being on an 0-7 team, you’d think it would be hard,” said senior Gage Spencer. “But we’ve been fighting from the start. We’ve been working hard to come back so it hasn’t been a motivational issue. We’ve had good practices. We just couldn’t put it together in the game.”
Calhoun can punch its ticket to the playoffs with wins over Rockport-Fulton on Friday at Sandcrab Stadium, and at Floresville on Nov. 4.
“We don’t look back,” Hensley said. “We’re not going to look back at the mistakes that we made. We’re just going to keep pushing forward. These next few practices we’re going to go as hard as we can to prepare for these teams and hopefully, have the outcome we’ve been looking for this season.”