Two years ago, Beeville and Calhoun finished their regular seasons as district champions.
Now they are preparing for their second year in District 15-4A, Division I, where all six teams have expectations of making the playoffs.
Both the Sandcrabs and the Trojans have to replace some of their top athletes, but have players ready to step into new positions.
“Every year you’re going to have graduations, you’re going to have kids move on,” said Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker. “We certainly will miss those kids, those guys were great, but it’s just an opportunity now for these kids to have their time to shine and hopefully they will.”
Beeville is two years removed from an undefeated regular season, but graduated a number of starters from that team.
Combined with Calhoun, Corpus Christi Calallen, Corpus Christi Miller, Alice and Tuloso-Midway dropping down from Class 5A to Class 4A and the Trojans finished 2-8 in 2020.
Victor Gonzales takes over for William Harper at quarterback after leading the Trojans to a successful 7on7 performance this summer. But the Trojans have to replace athlete Jalen Spicer, who scored 22 total touchdowns last year.
Trey Martinez is expected to contribute both ways, while Bryce Foster and Isaiah Gonzales will lead the Trojans defense.
“We worked hard in the weight room, that’s something we’re going to hang our hats on,” said head coach Chris Soza. “The key for us is going to be staying healthy. That’s going to be the key. We’re not going to have a lot of depth, the numbers aren’t as good as probably other teams in our district are. If we stay healthy we’ll have a chance.”
The same is true for Calhoun, which is ranked No. 23 in Class 4A, Division I despite losing fullback Steve Johnson and quarterback Jarius Stewart from last year’s district runner-up squad.
Whitaker knows his players will need to stay healthy as injuries arguably cost the Sandcrabs in their 27-24 area round playoff loss to Boerne.
With a lack of depth, a number of starters are expected to play both ways as Calhoun tries to compete with the top teams in the district.
“Our numbers are not where they were two, three years ago,” Whitaker said. “Our numbers are a lot lower. Just like last year going into that second playoff game we had three of our best players on the sideline. You’ve got to stay healthy and that’s just being lucky.”
Beeville and Calhoun open district play at Port Lavaca on Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.