PORT LAVACA – Calhoun won the boys team title of the Calhoun Relays held Thursday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
Calhoun’s Daniel Sanchez won the 3,200-meter run, and the 1,600-meter relay team of Payton Salinas, Dekyn Garcia, Will Grubert and Brevin Robles finished first.
Min Htway won the long jump for the Sandcrabs, who scored 111.5 points.
Victoria East’s Bryce Tomasek won the 1,600-meter run.
Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and Jasmine Dodson won the high jump for the Sandies, who were third with 84 points.
For complete results, see VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
