The Calhoun Sandies (16-9, 9-0) continued their undefeated run in district play with a decisive 13-0 victory over the Orange Grove Bulldogs (4-6) in just five innings.
To beat the Bulldogs all it took was patience from the Sandies, a typically free-swinging team. The Bulldogs had trouble finding the strike zone from the circle, and the Sandcrabs were patient, taking their walks, letting balls go by them as they put up five runs in the first inning on just a single hit, with seven players reaching base via the walk and another reaching via a hit by pitch.
“We did a good job with that because I know last year some of these girls would chase that rise ball and chase everything,” Calhoun head coach Daniel Castillo said of his team’s patience at the plate. “Today they kind of figured it out that we’re just going to be patient and we’re going to win without any hits.”
Across four innings at bat, the Sandies only amassed three hits but were able to draw 17 walks, and consistently took extra bases on passed balls or on any pitch that hit the dirt. Senior right fielder Karly Martinez reached base in all three plate appearances and scored after each at bat. Junior first baseman Azelyn Garcia also reached base in all three plate appearances with three walks and scored a run following each plate appearance.
“We had to be patient in order to win, and I just told them to wait for a strike, and I’ll tell them just wait,” Coach Castillo said. “Usually I don’t tell them to wait, but today I knew that the pitcher throws pretty hard, and she’s just a freshman.”
While the Sandies’ offense was going station to station and putting up runs in bunches, Andrea Hataway was making quick work of the bulldog offense from the circle. Across five innings Hataway struck out nine Bulldogs and allowed just two hits on a day where no Bulldog player got past second base. Hathaway got in and out of innings quickly, allowing her offense to get back to the plate quickly and continue growing the lead.
“Andrea has been pitching really well. She’s been pitching every district game for us, and we have some other pitchers, but she’s doing so well,” Castillo said about Hataway. “I just don’t want to move people around. Everything is kind of set in stone, and it’s kind of working out.”
With Orange Grove now in the rearview mirror the focus is now fully turned onto their Friday night opponent, the Sinton Pirates. Sinton currently sits at 8-1 in district play. The Sandies beat Sinton 3-0 in at home back on March 21, but now the Sandies will travel down to Sinton in what becomes a de facto district championship game this late in the season, and the Sandies are excited about the prospect of wrapping up an outright district title.
“Yeah, the girls are ready for them,” Castillo said about the game against Sinton. “We’ll be ready for them.”
District 30-4A
Calhoun 13, Orange Grove 0
Orange Grove 000 00- - 0 2 1
Calhoun 521 5- – 13 3 0
W: Andrea Hataway. L: Ella Srubar. Highlights: (CAL) Hataway 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K; Karly Martinez 1-for-1, 2 BB, 3 R; Morgan Gray 1-for-2, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 R; Lauren Chavana 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R. Records: Calhoun 16-9, 9-0; Orange Grove 4-6.