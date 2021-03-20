CORPUS CHRISTI — Lexi Iglesias, Eh Naygay Hso and Alayna Searcy won individual titles to lead Calhoun to a Class 4A big schools championship at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association state meet.
The Sandies won their 14th state title under coach Jason Bagwell by racking up 41 points Friday at the American Bank Center Arena.
Springtown was second with 35 points, and Beeville was seventh with 10 points.
Searcy lifted a total of 1,165 pounds in the 259-plus pound division, Hso lifted a total of 895 pounds in the 123-pound division, and Iglesias lifted a total of 725 pounds in the 97-pound division.
Kennedy Butcher (1,100 pounds) finished second in the 198-pound division, and Victoria Varela (655 pounds) was second in the 105-pound division.
Hser Ther (845 pounds) and Raelin Luna (765 pounds) finished third in the 148-pound and 114-pound divisions, respectively.
Jaycee Barnes (790 pounds) and Geraldina Tafolla (825 pounds) finished fourth in the 165- and 132-pound divisions, respectively.
Beeville's Amidy Moreno lifted a total of 1,100 pounds to win the 181-pound division. Mikaitlyn Anderson (950 pounds) finished third in the 220-pound division for the Lady Trojans.
Bay City's Lizabeth Amezquita lifted a total of 795 pounds to finish fifth in the 148-pound division.
Class 4A Small Schools
St. Joseph's Bennett Welch finished second in the 220-pound division, and Katherine Fairly finished third in the 181-pound division as the Lady Flyers finished eighth with eight points.
Welch had a total lift of 940 pounds, and Fairly had a total lift of 910 pounds.
Class 3A
Goliad's Viviana Hernandez lifted a total of 950 pounds to finish second in the 148-pound division.
Edna's Courtney Junious (995 pounds) was fourth in the 259-pound division, and Shyana Sanchez (920 pounds) was fifth in the 198-pound division.
Class 1A/2A
Ganado's Allana Sublett lifted a total of 795 pounds to win the 181-pound division.
Ganado's Donna Barajas had a total lift of 630 pounds to finish fifth in the 114-pound division and help the Maidens place 10th with eight points.
Kenedy's Rian Garza finished third in the 259-pound division with a total lift of 955 pounds.
