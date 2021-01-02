GIRLSDistrict 29-5A
Victoria West 49, Corpus Christi Carroll 42
Halftime: Corpus Christi Carroll 18, Victoria West 16
Points: (W) Leilani Green 16, Ashley Giesalhart 11, Aaliyah Castillo 10, Marleigh Gomez 5, Shadow Gomez 4, Jaddyn Lesikar 2, Dailynn Zarate 1; (C) Janaisha Kelly 10, Gladys Martin 10, Andranique Carter 9, Genesis Barnhart 9, Ella Gladd 6
3-pointers: (West) Giesalhart 1, Castillo 1; (Carroll) Barnhart 1
Records: Victoria West 8-3, 4-1
Victoria East 45, Corpus Christi Ray 40
Points: (E) Giani Wimbish-Gay 16, Brandalyn Rice 10, Hannah Tyler 2, Aleyah Bryant 8, Lamira Cleveland 3, Leshantie Jones 2, Ariana Ramsey 2, S. Perez 2; (R) Leilani James 18, Jazlein Medina 11, Precious Stewart 5, Marley Sims 4, Alex Rodriguez 2;
3-pointers: (Ray) James 2, Sims 1; Halftime: East 23-16.
Non-District
Edna 47, Goliad 32
Halftime: Edna 23, Goliad 13
Points: (E) M. Salazar 11, K. Rodas 11, D. Williams 10, A. Haas 7, K. Chiles 6, K. Zarate 2; (G) Averi Amaro 10, Kaysa Wunsch 8, Melanie Bond 5, Cally Boykin 4, Mikhaiyla Pinson 3, Delaney Huber 2
3-pointers: (G) Amaro 1
Records: Edna 6-5, 3-2; Goliad 1-11, 0-4
Boys
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Ray 73, Victoria East 67
Points: (E) Kaiden Perry 14, Gavin Cano 15, Eric Franklin 14, Donovan Oliver, Brady Parker 9, Caden Williams 4.
3-Pointers: Perry 2, Parker, Cano, Franklin 2, Oliver 2. Record: East 4-8, 1-3
