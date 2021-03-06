Saturday, March 6
Victoria East 5, China Spring 1
East 003 000 2 - 5 5 0
China Spring 000 000 1 - 1 4 2
W: Caleb Korczynski; L: K. Weeden
Highlights: (E) Brady Parker 0-for-3, BB, R; Ceyth Grevey 1-for-3, BB, R; Cory Cann 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Kaden Kolle 0-for-3, 2 RBI, R; Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-4, RBI; Hunter Baros 1-for-3, BB; Joshua Shannon 0-for-4, R; Caden Mozisek 1-for-1, R, 2 BB.
Friday, March 5
Calallen 8, Victoria East 2
East 000 100 1 - 2 6 4
Calallen 006 002 X - 8 8 1
W: R. Thornton; L: De'Everett Ross
Highlights: (E) Cory Cann 1-for-3, R, 2B; Kaden Kolle 1-for-3, R; Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Hunter Baros 1-for-3; Rico Gonzalez 1-for-3; Joseph Lee 1-for-3, 2B
Sinton 5, Victoria East 0
East 000 000 - 0 3 4
Sinton 200 30X - 5 5 0
W: J. Stewart; L: Colton Broome
Highlights: (E) Brady Parker 0-for-1, 2 BB; Cory Cann 1-for-2, BB; Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-2; Hunter Baros 1-for-3; Joshua Shannon 0-for-1, BB;
Thursday, March 4
Victoria East 4, Bishop 4
East 102 100 - 4 8 0
Bishop 200 200 - 4 5 5
Highlights: (E) Brady Parker 0-for-2, R, 2 BB; Ceyth Grevey 1-for-4, RBI; Cory Cann 1-for-3; Kaden Kolle 1-for-3; Jayden Odom 1-for-3, RBI; Hunter Baros 3-for-3; Mason Sockwell 1-for-3, R
Hebbronville 7, Victoria East 6
Hebbronville 100 411 - 7 8 0
East 200 013 - 6 6 3
W: S Cadena; L: Hunter Baros
Highlights: (E) Ceyth Grevey 1-for-4, RBI; Brady Parker 2-for-3, RBI, R, BB, 2B; Cory Cann 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B; Kaden Kolle 0-for-3, RBI, BB; Joshua Shannon 1-for-3; De'Everett Ross 0-for-0, R, BB; Mason Sockwell 0-for-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Nixon Linney 0-for-0 R
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.