Saturday, Jan. 30
Boys
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 68, Victoria East 59
Points: (E) Terrence Terrell 21, Brady Parker 18, Kaiden Perry 8, Eric Franklin 5, Donovan Oliver 4, Clark 2, C. Williams 1; (C) Frank Perales 14, Payton Hamitt 14, Andre Sanders 12, Eddie Gonzales 11, Benny Hernandez 10, Nic Medrano 3, Jayden Smith 3, Matthew Lopez 1
3-pointers: Parker 2, Perry, Perales 4, Hamitt 4, Gonzales 3, Medrano; Halftime: Carroll 32-25; Records: Victoria East 5-16, 2-12
Friday, Jan. 29
Girls
District 29-3A
Goliad 42, Taft 33
Points: (G) Kaysa Wunsch 12, Abby Yanta 8, Makhaiyla Pinson 7, Cally Boykin 6, Delaney Huber 4, Averi Amaro 3, Maci Tinney 2; (T) Janelle Lopez 15, Lisette Vasquez 13, Kaley Vasquez 5
Halftime: Goliad 20-16; Records: Goliad 2-18, 1-11; Taft 2-15, 1-11
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 27, Shiner 24
Points: (Schulenburg) Erica Otto 12, Morgan Marburger 6, Airyanna Rodriguez 5, Julie Guentert 4
Halftime: Schulenburg 15-10; JV: Schulenburg 44-34
Boys
District 29-5A
Victoria East 58, Gregory-Portland 41
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 21, Brady Parker 14, Eric Franklin 10, C. Williams 8, Terrence Terrell 4, Kaiden Perry 1; (G-P) Brandon Redden 11, Chase Felt 8, Blake Butters 7, Jayden Terrell 5, Robbie Spencer 4, JC Meza 2, Westin Zachary 2, David Karl 1, Austin Lowry 1
3-pointers: Oliver 2, Parker, Redden 3, Butters, Felt; Halftime: Victoria East 29-21; Records: Victoria East 5-15, 2-11
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 59, Greater Heights Monte Vista 53
Points: (N-S) Bradyn Martinez 22, Dusty Mejia 10, Braxton Regalado 10, Benito Perez 5, Zacary Perez 5, Jesse Riojas 3, David Abundis 2, Jadyn Brassell 2
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 34-17
District 28-3A
Industrial 73, Tidehaven 20
Points: (I) Parker Blackwell 16, Devin Barr 10, Mason Roe 9, Cerik Nuells 9, Carson Kolb 7, Seth Schroeder 5, Chace Thigpen 5, Logan Peterson 3, Seth Darilek 3, Weston Koop 3, Kael Estes 2, Cole Melnar 1; (T) Dodds 8, Martinez 6, Sardinea 6
3-pointers: Blackwell 4, Peterson, Roe, Thigpen, Nuells, Kolb, Schroeder, Martinez 2, Dodds 2, Sardinea; Halftime: Industrial 42-9; Records: Industrial 15-3, 9-0
TAPPS District 5-2A
Victoria Faith Academy 54, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49
Points: (FA) Tijerina 20, Torres 15, Graham 8, Hernandez 6, Jones 3, Bauer 2; (SH) Jordan Bludau 15, Brady Haas 12, Nick Angerstein 8, Austin Kutac 7, Alex Angerstein 5, Trey Daniels 2
Halftime: Faith Academy 22-18; Records: Faith Academy 12-5, 4-1; Hallettsville Sacred Heart 10-11, 2-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.