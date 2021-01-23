Saturday, Dec. 23
Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 76, Corpus Christi Moody 58
Points: (W) Aaliyah Castillo 22, Haleigh Reyes 19, Dailyn Zarate 11, Leilani Green 8, Ashley Giesalhart 8, Marleigh Gomez 4, Shadow Gomez 2, Jadyn Lesikar 2; (M) Sylvia Ozuna 16, Lidia Lowe 11, Nailea Carreno 7, Jazlyn Morales 7, Layla Zaragoza 6, Charmie Calpo 4, Emarie Narves 4, Reagan Gomez 2, Lanae Tanner 1
3-pointers: Zarate, Giesalhart, Ozuna 4, Carreno, Morales; Halftime: Victoria West 43-27; Records: Victoria West 13-5, 9-3
Friday, Dec. 22
Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria East 87, Corpus Christi King 41
Points: (E) Brandalyn Rice 35, Hannah Tyler 20, Giani Wimbish-Gay 12, Alayeh Bryant 8, Samantha Perez 8, Ariana Ramsey 2, Tamira Cleavland 2; (K) Ella Ortiz 20, Addie Lopez 11, Maurena Hale 6, Alaina Blanco 3, K. Beale 2
3-pointers: Tyler 5, Wimbish-Gay, Ortiz 5, Lopez, Blanco; Records: Victoria East 14-4, 9-3
District 27-4A
Cuero 27, Pleasanton 24
Points: (C) Ashley Price 13, Charity Gray 8, Clayre Pullin 3, Z. Gray 2, Ibree Coe 1; (P) McAda 8, Kennedy 5, B. Garcia 4, Marquez 3, N. Garcia 2
Records: Cuero 13-4, 4-1
District 29-3A
Aransas Pass 75, Goliad 23
Points: (G) Abby Yanta 9, Averi Amaro 5, Mikhaiyla Pinson 5, Delaney Huber 2, Kaysa Wunsch 2; (AP) J. Cole 22, A. Durham 14, M. Cruz 10, R. Smith 8, M. Acosta 6, A. Zepeda 5, L. Belvin 3, M. Oakes 3, M. Gonzales 2, V. Gonzales 2
3-pointers: Amaro, Cole 4, Smith 2, Cruz 2, Durham 2, Acosta 2, Belvin, Oakes, Zepeda; Halftime: Aransas Pass 31-7; Records: Goliad 1-17, 0-10; Aransas Pass 12-11, 9-1
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 41, Flatonia 30
Points: (S) Airyanna Rodriguez 15, Erica Otto 12, Jordan Sommer 5, Morgan Marburger 4, Kieryn Adams 3, Jessalyn Gipson 2
Halftime: Schulenburg 22-20; Records: Schulenburg 15-3, 8-0
JV Black: Schulenburg 37-23
Boys
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 37, Shiner St. Paul 34
Points: (H) Alex Angerstein 14, Austin Kutac 9, Nick Angerstein 8, Jordan Bludau 2, Tyler Hawkins 2, Klayton Chance 2; (S) Giese 16, Davis 10, Nunez 6, Johnson 2
Halftime: Shiner St. Paul 19-17; Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 9-10, 2-2; Shiner St. Paul 2-3, 0-2
JV: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 25-13
