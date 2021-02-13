Friday
Girls
Class 3A, bi-district
Blanco 49, Nixon-Smiley 22
Points: (N-S) Kendall Amaya 5, Abby Fox 4, Kiara Andrada 4, Mady Velasquez 3, Greenlee Houseton 2, Natalie Mendez 2, McKaylah Filla 2
Halftime: Blanco 18-10; Records: Nixon-Smiley 10-10
Boys
District 26-3A
San Antonio Cole 85, Nixon-Smiley 41
Points: (N-S) Zacary Perez 12, Dusty Mejia 9, Benito Perez 6, Jesse Riojas 6, David Abundis 5, Braxton Regalado 1
Halftime: Cole 42-21
