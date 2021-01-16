Girls
District 28-3A
Rice 44, Edna 40
Points: (E) A. Haas 9, D. Williams 7, K. Zarate 7, K. Salazar 7, K. Rodas 6, L. Smith 2, E. Spree 2
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 55, Stockdale 50
Points: (N-S) Greenlee Houseton 22, Mady Velasquez 20, Gracie Mejia 5, Kiara Andrada 4, Abby Fox 2, Natalie Mendez 2
Records: Nixon-Smiley 8-6, 5-2
District 31-2A
Yorktown 45, Refugio 18
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 18, Katelyn Dodds 11, Kailey Sinast 11, Ayana Longoria 4, Kie Campbell 1; (R) Chay Callis 7, Kenzie Wills 4, Mariah Boyd 4, Celeste Lara 2.
3-Pointers: Callis 1; Halftime: Yorktown 18-4; Records: Yorktown 15-0, 6-0; Refugio: 3-4 in district.
JV Game: Yorktown 20-17
Yorktown 54, Kenedy 19
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 20, Kailey Sinast 18, Katelyn Dodds 8, Ayana Longoria 6, Juliana Garza 2; (K) B. Ochoa 9, C. Lewallen 6, A. Martinez 2, A. Serrano 2.
3-Pointers: Ochoa 3, Lewallen 2; Halftime: Yorktown 30-10. Records: Yorktown 16-0, 7-0; Kenedy 0-5 in district.
Boys
District 29-5A
Victoria West 65, Corpus Christi King 42
Points: (W) Omar Posada 20, Kevin Rankin 17, Jadyn Smith 14, La'Trell Barfield 9, Zo Morgan 3, Xavier Montemayor 2; (K)D'Montry Johnson 17, Terrell Palmer 11, Troy Cano 6, Dylan Beverly 6, Jon-Mike Johnson 2
3-pointers: Posada 4, Cano 2, Rankin, Morgan, Barfield, Johnson; Halftime: West 29-13; Records: West 11-2, 9-0;
District 26-3A
Stockdale 52, Nixon-Smiley 33
Points: (N-S) Jesse Riojas 11, Zacary Perez 8, Bradyn Martinez 6, Jadyn Brassell 4, Dusty Mejia 2, Josiah Montoya 2
Halftime: Stockdale 23-14
