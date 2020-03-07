Saturday’s Baseball Scores
Comal Tournament
San Antonio Johnson 10, Victoria East 4
East 000 202 X — 4 2 1
Johnson 631 000 X — 10 15 1
W: Chavarria; L: Joey Lozano. Highlights — (E) Zak Shannon 2-for-3, RBI. Record: East 5-7.
Floresville Tournament
Victoria West 9, Boerne Geneva 3
W: Blane Zeplin. Highlights — (W) Nisarg Patel 1-for-1, 2 RBIs, Trey Pacheco 1-for-1, 2 RBIs, Blake Buzzell 1-for-1, RBI. Chase Patek 1-for-1. Adam Diaz RBI.
Sacred Heart Tournament
St. Joseph 3, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 1
W: Mason Longoria. Highlights — (SJ) Alex Angerstein 1-for-3, Matthew Janak 1-for-3, Hayden Sills 1-for-3, Seth Stuart 1-for-1. Record: St. Joseph 7-0.
Yoakum Tournament
El Campo 10, Industrial 3
W: Brock Rod; L: K Byers. Highlights — (EC) Seth Estrada 3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, Clay Jung 2-for-4, RBI, Tyler Stephenson 2-for-2, RBI, Jackson David 1-for-3, RBIs, Brock Rod 1-for-5, RBI.
