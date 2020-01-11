Non-District
Cuero 40, St. Joseph 24
Points — (SJ) Maiya Tillman 9, Madison Rather 13, Heidi Terry 2. (C) Z. Gray 15, C. Gray 10, I. Coe 9, T. Johnson 3, L. Ross 3. Halftime: Cuero 25-9. 3-pointers: Gray 1, Tillman 1, Rather 3. Records: St. Joseph 19-6.
Friday’s Late Scores
Boys
District 30-2A
Refugio 66, Three Rivers 37
Points: (TR) E. Asevedo 21, A. Diaz 5, A. Hiraldo 4, Z. Davis 2, T. Stockton 2, K. Davis 2, R. Conn 1. (R) Jordan Kelley 25, Colten Hesseltine 10, Allen Perez 7, Caleb Hesseltine 2, Hayden LaFrance 6, Antwaan Gross 14, Thomas Keyes 2. Halftime: Refugio 37-26. 3-pointers: Asevedo 3, Co. Hesseltine 2, Kelley, Perez, Gross. Records: Three Rivers 1-2 district; Refugio 3-1, 2-0.
