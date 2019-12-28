Basketball logo new

Girls Palacios Tournament

Louise 40, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38

Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Shelby Haas 6, Carley Haas 11, Emma Hawkins 2, Jules Janak 8, Abby Clark 3, Kat Pavliska 6. (L) De Los Santos 11, Ochoa 4, Ortega 17, Edison 1, Blumrick 6.

Halftime: Louise 17-16. 3-Pointers: Blumrick 2, S. Haas 2, C. Haas 3, Janak, Clark.

Palacios 57, Sacred Heart 15

Points: (SH) S. Haas 2, C. Haas 7, Arianna Henke 4, Janak 1, Pavliska 1. (P) Cara Polk 2, Peeples 3, Cyra Polk 14, Acosta 17, Filip 5, Kolb 2, Jones 2, Kubenka 10, Vandenburch 2.

Halftime: Palacios 23-11. 3-Pointers: Cyra Polk 2, Acosta 3, Filip, Henke. Record: Sacred Heart 14-6.

Weimar Tournament

Schulenburg 52, Anderson Shiro 34

Points: (S) Erica Otto 11; Jordan Sommer 5; Erin Treybig 7; Brynlee Hollas 10; Morgan Marburger 6; Abbey Wellborn 5; Airyanna Rodriguez 8.

Schulenburg 40, South Houston 24

Points: (S) Erica Otto 11; Jordan Sommer 3; Erin Treybig 6; Brynlee Hollas 10; Morgan Marburger 2; Emily Rodriguez 2; Abbey Wellborn 2; Airyanna Rodriguez 4.

All-Tournament: Erica Otto; Erin Treybig; Brynlee Hollas

Other Scores from Tournament:

Palacios 73, Tidehaven 14

Louise 43, Ganado 34

West Oso Girls Basketball Tournament

CC Moody 55, Edna Cowgirls 35

Points: (E) Ariel Haas 8, Kaylee Hanys 7.

Alice 56, Edna Cowgirls 44

Points: (E) Haas 14, Kila Rodas 8.

Record: Edna 7-14; 1-1.

Boys

Marion 55, Nixon-Smiley 33

Points: (NS) Benito Perez 3, Dusty Mejia 2, Santos Pompa 3, Jesse Riojas 6, Edgar Ochoa 5, Zach Perez 14.

Halftime: Marion 24-17.

Nixon-Smiley 51, Natalia 31

Points: (NS) B. Perez 6, Brayden Martinez 6, Pompa 4, Riojas 14, Jayden Brassell 3, Ochoa 3, Z. Perez 16.

Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 26-24.

Navarro 42, Nixon-Smiley 26

Points: (NS) Ruben Bomer 2, Martinez 2, Riojas 8, Brassell 2, Z. Perez 12.

Halftime: Navarro 22-14.

