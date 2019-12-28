Girls Palacios Tournament
Louise 40, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Shelby Haas 6, Carley Haas 11, Emma Hawkins 2, Jules Janak 8, Abby Clark 3, Kat Pavliska 6. (L) De Los Santos 11, Ochoa 4, Ortega 17, Edison 1, Blumrick 6.
Halftime: Louise 17-16. 3-Pointers: Blumrick 2, S. Haas 2, C. Haas 3, Janak, Clark.
Palacios 57, Sacred Heart 15
Points: (SH) S. Haas 2, C. Haas 7, Arianna Henke 4, Janak 1, Pavliska 1. (P) Cara Polk 2, Peeples 3, Cyra Polk 14, Acosta 17, Filip 5, Kolb 2, Jones 2, Kubenka 10, Vandenburch 2.
Halftime: Palacios 23-11. 3-Pointers: Cyra Polk 2, Acosta 3, Filip, Henke. Record: Sacred Heart 14-6.
Weimar Tournament
Schulenburg 52, Anderson Shiro 34
Points: (S) Erica Otto 11; Jordan Sommer 5; Erin Treybig 7; Brynlee Hollas 10; Morgan Marburger 6; Abbey Wellborn 5; Airyanna Rodriguez 8.
Schulenburg 40, South Houston 24
Points: (S) Erica Otto 11; Jordan Sommer 3; Erin Treybig 6; Brynlee Hollas 10; Morgan Marburger 2; Emily Rodriguez 2; Abbey Wellborn 2; Airyanna Rodriguez 4.
All-Tournament: Erica Otto; Erin Treybig; Brynlee Hollas
Other Scores from Tournament:
Palacios 73, Tidehaven 14
Louise 43, Ganado 34
West Oso Girls Basketball Tournament
CC Moody 55, Edna Cowgirls 35
Points: (E) Ariel Haas 8, Kaylee Hanys 7.
Alice 56, Edna Cowgirls 44
Points: (E) Haas 14, Kila Rodas 8.
Record: Edna 7-14; 1-1.
Boys
Marion 55, Nixon-Smiley 33
Points: (NS) Benito Perez 3, Dusty Mejia 2, Santos Pompa 3, Jesse Riojas 6, Edgar Ochoa 5, Zach Perez 14.
Halftime: Marion 24-17.
Nixon-Smiley 51, Natalia 31
Points: (NS) B. Perez 6, Brayden Martinez 6, Pompa 4, Riojas 14, Jayden Brassell 3, Ochoa 3, Z. Perez 16.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 26-24.
Navarro 42, Nixon-Smiley 26
Points: (NS) Ruben Bomer 2, Martinez 2, Riojas 8, Brassell 2, Z. Perez 12.
Halftime: Navarro 22-14.
