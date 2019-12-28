Basketball logo new

St. Joseph Holiday Classic

St. Joseph 43, Cuero 25

Points: (SJ) Taylor Foeh 7; Heidi Terry 7; Maiya Tillman 2; Madison Rather 4; Jozelyn Washington 23. Halftime: St. Joseph 18-14. 3-pointers: Foeh 1; Jozelyn Washington 1. Records: St. Joseph 17-5.

Mathis 42, Goliad 32

Points: (G) Amaro 2; A Yanta 7; Hobbs 2; Slover 6; B. Yanta 5; Tinney 10. Halftime: Mathis 23-13. 3-pointers: A. Yanta 1; Hobbs 2.

Industrial 41, Brazos 20 

Points: (I) J. Akin 6; K. Stout 10; H. Ionis 2; E. Escanilla 9; Howard 2; Payne 4; Kusak 2; Brogger 0; Perry 6. Halftime: Industrial 20-5. 3-pointers: K. Stout 2, Perry 3. 

Industrial 39, Flatonia 36

Points: (I) K. Stout 19; H. Ionis 2; E. Escanilla 1; Payne 5; Matula 6; Kusak 4; Brogger 2. (F) Ellis 11; Novak 6; Wilie 2; Bonds 5; L. Willis 0; Janecka 3; Y. Willis 3; Septak 6. Halftime: Industrial, Flatonia 20-20. 3-pointers: Stout 3, Payne 1. 

Taft 37, Goliad 26

Points: (G) Amaro 2; A. Yanta 9; Hobbs 7; Slover 6; B. Yanta 13. Halftime: Goliad 22-11. 3-pointers: Hobbs 1, Slover 1, B. Yanta 2. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.