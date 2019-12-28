St. Joseph Holiday Classic
St. Joseph 43, Cuero 25
Points: (SJ) Taylor Foeh 7; Heidi Terry 7; Maiya Tillman 2; Madison Rather 4; Jozelyn Washington 23. Halftime: St. Joseph 18-14. 3-pointers: Foeh 1; Jozelyn Washington 1. Records: St. Joseph 17-5.
Mathis 42, Goliad 32
Points: (G) Amaro 2; A Yanta 7; Hobbs 2; Slover 6; B. Yanta 5; Tinney 10. Halftime: Mathis 23-13. 3-pointers: A. Yanta 1; Hobbs 2.
Industrial 41, Brazos 20
Points: (I) J. Akin 6; K. Stout 10; H. Ionis 2; E. Escanilla 9; Howard 2; Payne 4; Kusak 2; Brogger 0; Perry 6. Halftime: Industrial 20-5. 3-pointers: K. Stout 2, Perry 3.
Industrial 39, Flatonia 36
Points: (I) K. Stout 19; H. Ionis 2; E. Escanilla 1; Payne 5; Matula 6; Kusak 4; Brogger 2. (F) Ellis 11; Novak 6; Wilie 2; Bonds 5; L. Willis 0; Janecka 3; Y. Willis 3; Septak 6. Halftime: Industrial, Flatonia 20-20. 3-pointers: Stout 3, Payne 1.
Taft 37, Goliad 26
Points: (G) Amaro 2; A. Yanta 9; Hobbs 7; Slover 6; B. Yanta 13. Halftime: Goliad 22-11. 3-pointers: Hobbs 1, Slover 1, B. Yanta 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.