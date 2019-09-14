Non-District
Liberty Hill 3, Schulenburg 1
Liberty Hill 25 25 13 25
Schulenburg 14 22 25 21
Highlights: (S) Julie Guentert 5 assists, 18 digs; Brynlee Hollas 1 ace, 19 kills, 17 digs; Madison Landeche 3 kills, 2 digs; Regan Lux 2 assists, 8 digs; Erica Otto 1 aces, 1 assists, 10 kills, 14 digs; Elizabeth Seyl 6 kills, Jordan Sommer 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs; Erin Treybig 35 assists, 5 kills, 13 digs. Record: Schulenburg 20-8; 1-0.
Friday’s Late Scores
Non-District
Bay City 3, Bloomington 0
Bay City 25 26 25
Bloomington 22 24 14
Record: Bloomington 4-11; 0-1.
