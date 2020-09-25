Non-District
Uvalde Coyotes at Cuero Gobblers, 6 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Uvalde (1-3) and Cuero (3-1) play for the eighth time and the first time since 1977. One of the previous games was a bi-district contest and the other six were zone playoffs. Cuero leads the series 4-3. Uvalde's has defeated Carrizo Springs and lost to Devine, Hondo and Comfort. Cuero defeated Navarro last week after losing to La Vernia, Wimberley and Yoakum. Cuero's Tycen Williams has rushed for 338 yards and two touchdowns.
Internet: gobblersports.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
