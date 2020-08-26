Victoria East has changed opponents for its season-opening game.
The Titans were scheduled to play at Floresville.
But the Victoria school district announced Wednesday that East would be playing at San Antonio Southwest Legacy at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
No reason was provided for the change.
Kenedy has had three coaches and one player test positive for COVID-19, including a coach who tested positive Tuesday.
As a result, Kenedy will not play its season-opening game scheduled for Saturday against Karnes County rival Karnes City.
Karnes City will play Marion at 7 p.m. Saturday in Karnes City.
Kenedy hopes to reschedule the Karnes City game, and will announce plans for next week Friday.
