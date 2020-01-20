VICTORIA GIRLS SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
Softball is for Girls is now open for registration.
When: Jan. 18.
Where: Victoria Mall.
Ages 4-13 may sign up at http://vgsa.website.sportsignup.com/
Volunteer coaches and sponsors are needed. For more information, call 254-495-1312.
FREE SOFTBALL SKILLS CLINIC
When: Jan. 30
Where: Victoria Youth Sports Complex
The clinic will be held from 6-8 p.m. and is free to any girls from the age of 4-13 who want to give softball or sharpen their skills. If anyone would like to sponsor or volunteer for the event contact Bulmaro Martinez at 254 495-1312 or 361-649-1979
USA TRACK & FIELD OFFICIALS CERTIFICATION CLINIC
When: Feb. 1
Where: Texas A&M-Kingsville Steinke Physical Education Center
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in becoming a certified track & field official. New and currently certified officials may attend. The clinic will be conducted by Ricardo Williams, USATF Certification Chairman. Those planning to attend should call David Brock at 361-593-2500 or email david.brock@tamuk.edu.
BAY CITY BASEBALL ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
When: Feb. 8
Where: Bay City Rio Colorado Golf Course
The Bay City baseball team will hold its annual golf tournament with an 8 a.m. start. Hole sponsors are $100, and the four-person team fee is $300. For more information, call coach Austin Molinaro at 979-401-1200 or email amolinaro@baycityisd.org.
