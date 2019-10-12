VICTORIA TENNIS ASSOCIATION OCTOBER PLAY DAY
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19
WHERE: Victoria East tennis courts
All players in the Crossroads area are invited to attend, regardless of playing level. Singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The Victoria Tennis Association will provide snacks, water and tennis balls. For more information, call 361-550-6139.
HATCHBEND SADIE HAWKINS GOLF TOURNAMENT
WHEN: Oct. 19
WHERE: Hatchbend Country Club, Port Lavaca
Teams will include one female and three males. Tee time is 11 a.m. The entry fee is $50 per person. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 18. For information, call 361-552-3037 or go to hatchbendcc.com.
YORKTOWN COUNTRY CLUB 2-PERSON SCRAMBLE TOURNAMENT
WHEN: Oct. 26
The 18-hole tournament is open to those ages 18 and older with a maximum 32 handicap. Teams can consist of men, women or a combination thereof. Teams will be flighted according to the lowest team member's handicap. The entry fee is $100 per team and includes a free practice round on Oct. 25, mulligans, green fees, refreshments and a meal. The entry deadline is Oct. 18. For information, call Karne Dueser at 361-491-0168, Jolly Howard at 469-442-6006 or the country club at 361-564-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.