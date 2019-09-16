HATCHBEND COUNTRY CLUB ONE-PERSON SCRAMBLE
WHEN: Sept. 14
Tournament open to men and women. Tee time is 11 a.m. The fee is $35 per person and cart rental is $12.50 per person plus tax. Private carts are welcome. For information call 361-552-3037 or go to hatchbendcc.com.
YORKTOWN COUNTRY CLUB 4-LADY SCRAMBLE TOURNAMENT
WHEN: Sept. 28
The 18-hold tournament is open to those ages 18 and older with a maximum 32 handicap. The entry fee is $160 per team and includes a free practice round on Sept. 27, mulligans, green fees, refreshments and a meal. Cart rental is $20. Tee off time will be 9 a.m. The entry deadline is Sept. 20. For information, call Karne Dueser at 361-491-0168, Jolly Howard at 469-442-6006 or the country club at 361-564-9191.
