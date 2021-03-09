LONGVIEW - University of Houston-Victoria’s Max Schliesing hold the individual lead, while the Jaguars are currently in third place after the opening two rounds of the Pinecrest Invitational on Monday at the Pinecrest Country Club.
Final round play will be Tuesday.
Schliesing posted an opening round 3-under-par 68 to help the Jaguars grab the lead following the first round with a 294. Schliesing closed out his day with a 1-under-par 70 and a 138 and a three shot lead over Centenary College’s Richard Polan. Polan shared the first-round lead with Schliesing, but added a 73 second round for a 141.
Three of the Jaguars were in the top 10 after the first round, but could not hold the momentum in the afternoon’s second round.
Will Paton turned in a 74-78-152 and is tied for 15th, while Benjamin Lake is in with a pair of 77s for a 154 and Dawson Frye a 75-80-155. They are followed by Jacob Flores with a 79-78-157 and Jaxon Langford with a 77-80-157.
