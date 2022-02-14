UHV junior Max Schliesing felt confident heading into the third and final round of the Claud Jacobs Invitational on Monday.
Schliesing, a Swiss national, was even-par (144) after the first two rounds on Sunday. His 2-under 70 at the Victoria Country Club in Round 2 put him fourth and nine strokes off the lead.
He used that confidence to birdie the first hole in Monday’s final round, but went 7-over on the remaining 17 holes for a closing round 77, and dropped into a tie for sixth place with five others, including teammate Will Paton, with 221 strokes.
UHV finished the tournament with a three-round total of 886, 22 strokes over par.
Schliesing’s struggles Monday came to the forefront on the par-4 ninth hole. He started a three-hole stretch where he bogeyed on each the ninth and 10th before double bogeying the 11th.
He was even for the round before that.
“I came into this week playing pretty solid golf,” Schliesing said. “I was striking the ball well. But then yesterday, in both rounds, I wasn’t hitting the ball very well. So that did affect my confidence. At the start I was fine. But once I hit a bad shot, it all just kind of started piling up.”
High scores were a common theme on Monday, as the field of 67 saw one person shoot under par on the final day. Fast greens and difficult hole locations were the main culprits to Monday’s elevated scoring. It was also the first tournament of the spring for the Jags.
“Today was brutal,” said UHV coach Garrett Adair. “There were fast greens and tough pin locations, but our guys battled. It’s the first tournament of the year. It’s good to get this out of the way in February.”
Senior Jacob Flores turned in the best finish for UHV in fifth. The Pharr native finished the tournament 3-over after shooting 74 on the final day. He shot a career-best 69 in the second round on Sunday.
“I’m really proud of Jacob,” Adair said. “He birdied his last two holes yesterday and he battled strong today. He kind of kept it level the whole way and finished strong.”
Flores was in trouble early after taking a double bogey on the second hole. He closed the front nine 3-over for the day after a birdie on the ninth hole.
The business administration major then shot a bogey-free 35 on the back nine to hold his position on the leaderboard.
“I was able to build momentum after that birdie on nine,” Flores said. “I was able to get through the difficult holes without any damage. I came back on the easier holes and was able to scratch something together to shoot 2-over.”
UHV finished behind McLennan Community College (880) and Midland College (861). McLennan and Midland entered the tournament ranked Nos. 7 and 1, respectively, in the NJCAA.
Midland’s JT Pittman, a sophomore, won the individual title with a three-round total of 210.
The Monahans grad entered Monday in the lead after a second-round 64 gave him a total of 135.
After nine holes, Pittman trailed his teammate Gregor Graham. He was 2-over for the round and bogeyed five of the first nine holes.
His plight was compounded when he double bogeyed the 11th hole, putting him three shots back.
A birdie on the 12th and eagle on the 13th put him right back in it, as he outlasted Graham by one stroke.
“I only won by one, so without (12 and 13), I wouldn’t have won,” Pittman said. “I just told myself I had to make something happen. I made three really good golf swings and made the putts.”
Pittman knew he had to be aggressive on the 12th. Five players in the Top 10 made bogey or worse and the back right hole location made it tough to attack.
His shot checked up within 15 feet of the hole and Pittman knew he was back in contention.
“It’s a tough spot and I just had to hit it,” Pittman said. “I hit it right at it and it went 15 feet from the hole. It was tough, but it gave me a lot of confidence on the next few holes.”
On the women’s side, UHV finished fourth as a team with a two-round score of 797. Texas Wesleyan (761) won the team title.
Junior Jenna Alvarado led the way for the Jags with rounds of 80 and 77 to finish fifth. Mia Lerma shot 77 and 83 to finish tied for ninth with Annaka Watts of Texas Wesleyan.
Tyler Junior College’s Madison Brown won the individual title with scores of 73 and 78.
