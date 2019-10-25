A number of area schools sent their average daily attendance (ADA) to the UIL on Friday.
The numbers will be used in the UIL’s biennial reclassification and realignment.
The UIL is expected to release the cutoff numbers for each classification in November.
The district assignments for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years will be released in February.
The Victoria school district plans to release the numbers for Victoria East and Victoria West on Monday.
Calhoun submitted an ADA of 1,098, which means the Sandcrabs are almost certain to drop from Class 5A to Class 4A.
Other area teams that could experience a change in classification for football or every sport include El Campo (from Class 4A to 5A), Shiner (from Class 2A to 3A), Ganado (from Class 3A to 2A), Karnes City (from Class 3A, Division I to Division II), Rice Consolidated (from Class 3A, Division I to Division II), Yorktown (from Class 2A, Division I to Division II) and Flatonia (from Class 2A, Division II to Division I).
Runge turned in an ADA of 66, which would make it eligible to play six-man football.
But coach Abe Vargas said the Yellowjackets hope to continue playing 11-man football in Class 2A, Division II.
Following are the average daily attendance numbers turned in to the UIL on Friday by area schools:
El Campo 1,154
Calhoun 1,098
Beeville 1,016
Bay City 983
Gonzales 833
Cuero 638
Wharton 569
Yoakum 456
Edna 423.5
Goliad 384.5
Palacios 384
Industrial 351
Karnes City 334
Van Vleck 330
Rice Consolidated 324
Tidehaven 279
Bloomington 230
Schulenburg 229
Shiner 223
Ganado 220
Refugio 204.5
Weimar 196
Flatonia 170
Yorktown 162
Louise 148
Runge 66
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.